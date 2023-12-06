Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the French Charts - Sales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) has shot up three spots to take first place French charts for week 47, 2023, according to SELL.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to second place and EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is up two spots to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5) fell from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy PC EA Sports FC 24 Football Manager 2024 Farming Simulator 22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

