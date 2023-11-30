Resident Evil 4 Remake Free PS VR2 Update Launches December 8 - News

Capcom announced the free VR mode update for the remake of Resident Evil 4 will launch on December 8. The update adds the virtual reality mode for PlayStation VR2.

View the VR mode launch trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

VR Mode

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode supports the full main story campaign and delivers an added level of immersion to Leon S. Kennedy’s harrowing rescue mission. The experience lets players see the terrifying world directly through Leon’s eyes and soak in his surroundings with the 4K HDR display of PlayStation VR2. Resident Evil 4 VR Mode further enhances the atmosphere with 3D audio so players can hear the threats lurking around every corner.

In addition to grounding players in this hostile environment, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode heightens the realism with PlayStation VR2 Sense™ technology. The intuitive controls provide new ways to interact with the world. Weapons can be handled with natural motions, including unique gestures for reloading specific firearms, such as handguns, shotguns, and rifles. This also extends to the game’s enhanced knife action for those close encounters.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode also features a Shooting Range mode that provides a training ground to help players hone their combat skills by testing out the aiming, firing, and reload mechanics for each weapon.

Free Demo

A free demo for Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is creeping to the PlayStation Store the same day. The Resident Evil 4 VR Mode Gameplay Demo provides a 360-degree look at the game’s opening and new features, including the Shooting Range, where players can experiment with weapons and get a feel for the realistic controls.

