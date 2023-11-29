Xbox CFO Wants Game Pass on 'Every Screen' Possible, Including PlayStation and Nintendo - News

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart speaking during the Wells Fargo TMT Summit said he wants to see first-party Xbox games and Xbox Game Pass on "Every screen" possible, including rival consoles like PlayStation and Nintendo.

"It's a bit of a change of strategy. Not announcing anything broadly here, but our mission is to bring our first-party experiences [and] our subscription services to every screen that can play games," Stuart said (via GameSpot). "That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo."

Game Pass is a "high margin" business for Microsoft and the company plans to expand Game Pass, first-party games and advertising significantly. Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard King helps them reach their goals faster. When it comes to advertising, Candy Crush from King brings in a lot of money with ads and microtransactions.

Microsoft wanting to expand Game Pass to rival consoles has been discussed in the past. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in December 2018 said Game Pass "will come to every device" and in October 2020 said he is "open" to discussing with Nintendo and Sony about bringing Game Pass to their consoles. In August 2021 he said closed platforms, like PlayStation and Nintendo, don't want Game Pass on their platforms. Sony also previously blocked EA Play from being available on PlayStation consoles.

Microsoft does have several first-party games available on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. This includes Minecraft, Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls Online, the majority of games from recently acquired Activision Blizzard King, and more. Call of Duty will also be available on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years. The company also releases all of its first-party games day one on PC.

