Dead by Daylight Tops 60 Million Players - News

Publisher and developer Behaviour Interactive via Twitter announced the survival horror asymmetric online multiplayer game, Dead by Daylight, has surpassed 60 million players.

"60 million of you made it into The Fog, and we're glad you're here!," said Behaviour Interactive. "To express our gratitude, you have until January 4 to enter the code THANKYOUFOR60M in the in-game store to redeem 1M Bloodpoints and 6K Shards."

Dead by Daylight first launched for PC in June 2016, followed by a release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019, Android and iOS in April 2020, Google Stadia in October 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

Read details on the game below:

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed.



Survivors play in third-person and have the advantage of better situational awareness. The Killer plays in first-person and is more focused on their prey.



The Survivors' goal in each encounter is to escape the Killing Ground without getting caught by the Killer - something that sounds easier than it is, especially when the environment changes every time you play.



Key Features:

Survive Together… Or Not - Survivors can either cooperate with the others or be selfish. Your chance of survival will vary depending on whether you work together as a team or if you go at it alone. Will you be able to outwit the Killer and escape their Killing Ground?

Where Am I? - Each level is procedurally generated, so you’ll never know what to expect. Random spawn points mean you will never feel safe as the world and its danger change every time you play.

A Feast for Killers - Dead by Daylight draws from all corners of the horror world. As a Killer you can play as anything from a powerful Slasher to terrifying paranormal entities. Familiarize yourself with your Killing Grounds and master each Killer’s unique power to be able to hunt, catch and sacrifice your victims.

Deeper and Deeper - Each Killer and Survivor has their own deep progression system and plenty of unlockables that can be customized to fit your own personal strategy. Experience, skills and understanding of the environment are key to being able to hunt or outwit the Killer.

Real People, Real Fear - The procedural levels and real human reactions to pure horror makes each game session an unexpected scenario. You will never be able to tell how it’s going to turn out. Ambience, music, and chilling environments combine into a terrifying experience. With enough time, you might even discover what’s hiding in the fog.

