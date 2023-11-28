Steam Deck and Lethal Company Top the Steam Charts - Sales

The Steam Deck has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 48, 2023, which ended November 28, 2023.

Lethal Weapon is up one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 24 is up from eighth to third place, and Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

Call of Duty is is down three spots to fifth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Baldur's Gate 3 dropped from fourth to seventh place.

Forza Horizon 5 shot up the charts to re-enter the top 10 in eighth place, followed by Hogwarts Legacy in ninth place and Battlefield V in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Lethal Company EA Sports FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty Red Dead Redemption 2 Baldur's Gate 3 Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield V

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Steam Deck Lethal Company Counter-Strike 2 EA Sports FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077 Apex Legends Call of Duty Red Dead Redemption 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Baldur's Gate 3

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

