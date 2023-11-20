Ascendant Studios CEO: Immortals of Aveum Poor Sales Were Due to a Crowded Market - News

Ascendant Studios CEO Bret Robbins in an interview with Xbox Expansion Pass said the poor sales for Immortals of Aveum that lead to the studio laying off around 45 percent of employees was due to the crowded game market.

"It’s a crazy time right now," said Robbins via VideoGamesChronicle. "There’s an article every day about some kind of huge layoff, and it’s unfortunate. It’s certainly the hardest thing I’ve had to do.

"You work really hard with people, they’ve put their faith in you and their trust in you, and you want to honour that as much as you can, so when you have to make a decision like that it really sucks.

"We are an independent company. We’re not EA, we’re not a large organization. Our bottom line required us to sell a lot of video games, and we didn’t meet our targets, and that’s just the unfortunate dollars and cents of it, and that meant we had to do some layoffs.

"There are so many things when you’re making a game that are out of your control – certainly the market can be largely out of your control – and it was unfortunate for us, but my hope is that I can work with a lot of those people again and that with our next project, or future projects, we continue to grow."

Robbins was asked if releasing the game during one of the busiest years ever for big video game releases contributed to the poor sales.

"It’s maybe the craziest time, I’ve ever seen," said Robbins. "One huge game after another. We knew some big games were coming – we knew Starfield was going to be huge, we knew we were releasing the same week as Armored Core 6, and we knew that would be big. We know that Assassin’s Creed and Spider-Man, games like that were coming out.

“But we didn’t realize that Baldur’s Gate 3 would blow up in the way it did right in front of us, it seems to have caught everyone by surprise. And before that, Jedi Survivor, and now we’re seeing even games like Alan Wake doing huge, so it’s been one after another.

“And it’s hard when you’re a new IP, especially from a new studio that no one had heard of, to cut through that noise. So for us, release timing was crucial and really did affect how much people have engaged with the game."

He added, "I’m happy that people that have engaged with the game really like it and enjoy it, and we’re really hoping that with our new push coming out later this week, that a lot of people who didn’t have the time for it because there were so many other things to play, they find it.

"We’re also going to have a big reduction, a half-off sale, and things like that, so that hopefully will help people too."

Immortals of Aveum released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Steam and Epic Games Store on August 22.

