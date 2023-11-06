Phil Spencer: Xbox Plans to Release a 1st-Party Blockbuster or Highly Anticipated Title Every 3 Months - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 768 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Famitsu was asked about the upcoming lineup of games from first-party Xbox studios and Spencer says the plans is to release a major game about every three months.
Over the next two to three years, we plan to release a first-party blockbuster or highly anticipated title roughly every three months," said Spencer. "We are very excited and looking forward to that."
He admitted there was a gap in big releases in 2022, but did mention for 2023 Xbox first-party titles include Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Hi-Fi Rush.
Spencer stated in the past Xbox had four main IPs - Halo, Gears of War, Forza, and Fable. However, Xbox is "expanding into a wide range of projects." He did tease Gears of War is "moving in the right direction" and he looks forward to sharing what The Coalition is working on.
Microsoft in October did complete its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
