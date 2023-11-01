PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for November 2023 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment, following a leak, has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2023. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, November 7 until Monday, December 5.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are Mafia II: Definitive Edition for the PS4, Dragon Ball: The Breakers for the PS4, and Aliens Fireteam Elite for the PS5 and PS4.

Read details on the games below:

Mafia II: Definitive Edition | PS4

For the first-time ever experience the Mafia II crime drama all in one package, remastered and presented in stunning HD detail. Live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts in Post-World War 2 Empire Bay, NY, a city sprawling with opportunity and where organized crime thrives on the booming industries of post-war America. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers | PS4

In this online asymmetrical action game, a team of 7 ordinary citizens tries to survive the Raider (a classic Dragon Ball rival such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will hunt them down and evolve during the game into an unstoppable force. Escaping won’t be so easy: cooperate with others while there is still time, but the Raider or other Survivors’ decisions might force you to go at it alone. As a Raider, you will enjoy overwhelming powers to hunt and wipe out Survivors. Master each Raider’s unique abilities to track, catch your victims to evolve, and become even more powerful! Whether you’re a Raider or a Survivor, choose your progression path and unlock skills, skins, and items to fine-tune your own personal strategy to escape as a Survivor or triumph as a Raider.

Aliens Fireteam Elite | PS4, PS5

Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895. Build your Marine the way you want. Level up in each of six unique classes or be a master of one. Choose your weapon – everything from magnums and SMGs to rocket launchers – and use over 130 unique perks to create the build of your choice. Build your fireteam focusing on class composition, consumables, and weapons to take down Xenomorphs, beat Challenge Card runs, or play various game modes with friends. Blast through hordes of Xenomorphs, evade deadly Prowlers and Spitters, and set up defensive positions to stay alive long enough to get your fireteam to safety.

