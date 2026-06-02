Super Yooka-Laylee Kart Appears on SteamDB - News

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by, posted 6 hours ago

A new page on SteamDB has appeared for Super Yooka-Laylee Kart.

Developer Playtonic Games has yet to announce a kart racer in the Yooka-Laylee series, however, they have told fans to "Keep your eyes peeled folks, something big happening soon." The studio also teased, "Collecting quills is far too slow, There may be faster ways to go…"

Super Yooka-Laylee Kart will likely officially be announced during one of the upcoming showcases this week.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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