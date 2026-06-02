Former Forza Horizon Devs Announce Open-World Racing Game Clutch - News

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Maverick Games, a studio founded by former Forza Horizon creative director Mike Brown, has announced cinematic open-world action-driving game, Clutch, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in spring 2027.

"Maverick has assembled a dream team of car lovers and driving fans with decades of experience building genre-defining open-world racing games," said Maverick Games creative director and founder Mike Brown. "Our mission from day-one is for Clutch to push the genre into a new era, innovate through new types of open-world sandbox gameplay and deliver a generational leap on the staples of why we love driving games."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Clutch is a cinematic open-world action-driving game that redefines why we drive. Clutch takes players through an immersive narrative blending pro circuit racing with action-packed underground race-and-chase sandbox gameplay where speed and style meet high stakes pursuits and risky escapes.

Clutch‘s cinematic narrative and story driven campaign are at the core of its dynamic open-world experience. It tells the story of sibling racing prodigies competing in the R1K, a historic series that’s been the proving ground for the world’s top drivers for 100 years. Away from the pomp and pageantry of the R1K is the underground Midnight Collective made up of those who love showing off their style and the raw thrill of speed. When the hero finds himself in trouble and in need of a fixer, the underbelly of the R1K is smashed wide open.

In Clutch, players will compete for position, reputation and rewards while navigating shifting alliances, escalating pursuits and rival crews across a living player-versus-player-versus-environment action-driving world. Players will progress through a diverse array of hand-crafted and spontaneous missions and races that break the mold of modern driving games and challenge player creativity at every turn. Clutch‘s open-world sandbox unleashes blockbuster action and unscripted chaos in every high-speed getaway.

Clutch‘s proprietary physics engine and deep vehicle personalization system allow players to build cars defined as much by identity and style as raw performance. Customization goes deeper than the custom paint or aftermarket parts, it’s in the tiny details of owning a car that build on the connection between car and driver. Players can create a true one-of-one car and the ride of their dreams in Clutch, being rewarded equally for both creative flair and finishing position.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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