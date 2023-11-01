PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for November 2023 Have Leaked - News

The PlayStation Plus games for November 2023 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup since 2021.

The November 2023 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will include Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Aliens Fireteam Elite. A third game will likely also be available, however, it was not leaked.

The PlayStation Plus games for October 2023 are available until Monday, November 6, 2023. The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are The Callisto Protocol for the PS5 and PS4, Farming Simulator 22 for the PS5 and PS4, and Weird West for the PS5 and PS4.

The PlayStation Plus games are available to all three tiers of PlayStation Plus - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

