Hammerwatch II Releases December 12 for PS5 and Switch, in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PS4

Publisher Modus Games and developer Crackshell announced the open-world hack-and-slash action RPG, Hammerwatch II, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on December 12 for $24.99. It will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in 2024.

The game first released for PC via Steam on August 15.

Journey through Hammer Island, the Fallowfields and the dark mountainous regions of Blackbarrow, all created in the signature Hammerwatch pixelated art style. Following Blight the Horrible’s dragon army seizing the land you once called home—the dethroned King Roland has selected you as one of the mighty heroes he believes can restore his kingdom before it is plunged into darkness forever.

Build a custom Herian Hero and choose between five distinct character classes: Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard and Warlock before customizing your appearance and leveling up to unlock powerful new abilities and skills. Then, gather your closest warrior allies or journey alone to save the throne and put an end to Blight the Horrible’s takeover for good.

