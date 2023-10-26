Berzerk: Recharged Arrives November 9 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Atari and developer SneakyBox announced Berzerk: Recharged will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Atari VC on November 9.

Considered one of the crown jewels of the ’80s gaming golden era, the original Berzerk was a top-down multidirectional shooter that saw players fighting hordes of armed robots through an endless, electrified maze. The highlight of Bezerk is Evil Otto, who manifests as a bouncing smiley face that mercilessly hunts down players. Unlike his contemporaries Inky, Blinky, and Clyde, Evil Otto is indestructible; he will not run away and he can shift through walls. Now, Otto is back, bringing with him updated graphics, deft twin-stick controls, and a new soundtrack by the acclaimed Megan McDuffee.

In Berzerk: Recharged, players will fight through a deadly maze filled with menacing, vocal robots that have one thing on their processor-driven minds: your doom. Fans remember the original Berzerk as one of the first arcade games to use speech synthesis, and Berzerk: Recharged keeps the dialog going. The robots chasing you have a sinister, snarky monologue running through their OS, so you will have to endure “kill the humanoid” and the taunting barb, “Chicken, fight like a robot!” as you fight to survive.

Challenge Accepted

Survive an endless maze of random rooms that get progressively harder the further you get. As intensity ramps up, the increasing difficulty is reflected in the robots’ changing color schemes.

A-Maze-Ing Levels to Tackle

Shoot through 20 hand-crafted mazes that deliver unique gameplay challenges, each with different layouts to test your mettle.

Pumped Power-Ups

Pick up weapon modifiers, including a spread-shot, big shot, or a series-staple railgun. There are also player modifiers for speeding up, shield, and placeable mines to use against your rude and relentless enemies!

Cooperative Play and Leaderboards

Like previous Recharged iterations, players can recruit a trusty player two to double the firepower and aid in the onslaught if things get too dicey. Then, track your progress on the public leaderboard!

