Lords of the Fallen Sales Top One Million Units in 10 Days

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks announced Lords of the Fallen has sold over one million units in its first 10 days of release.

"Lords of the Fallen is the most important and ambitious game we’ve developed in our 20-year history, and the first in our new planned AAA pipeline of games in the years ahead," said CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski. "To see this fresh and innovative take on the action–RPG achieve one million sales in just 10 days has been humbling for everybody at Hexworks and CI Games."

Hexworks head of studio Saul Gascon added, "Thank you to all the Lampbearers out there who have embarked on their journeys across Mournstead, fearlessly traversing the lands of the living and the dead. We’re incredibly grateful to the passionate Lords of the Fallen community for their invaluable feedback and ongoing support. It’s their unwavering dedication that has made this success possible, and we couldn’t be prouder to share it with them."

Lords of the Fallen released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 13.

