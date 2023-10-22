PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 991 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Several developers at the PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group appear to have been laid off, which was spotted by VideoGamesChronicles.

Senior level designer Daniel Bellemere via LinkedIn stated, "Unfortunately, following a wave of layoffs last week was my last at PlayStation. While this is certainly not news I was hoping for, I'm grateful to have had a chance to work amongst extremely talented colleagues on incredible projects and I'm leaving with good memories of my time there."

Matt Barney, another former employee, said, "Goodbye PlayStation / Sony Interactive Entertainment, it’s been real! For the past few months, I knew this layoff wave was coming. I love PlayStation & I always will… I mean, I stayed when I had the chance to leave, so obviously!"

Multiple developers have stated on social media their contracts at PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group have ended. Though, it isn't clear if this was due to being laid off or if their contract term had ended.

"Hey everyone, my contract at PlayStation Visual Arts has unfortunately come to an end," said rigging artist Sean Teo, who worked on The Last of Us Part 1. "I am currently looking for a new role and I am flexible with working on video games, cinematic films, and commercial work."

PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego with the goal of growing PlayStation's biggest IPs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles