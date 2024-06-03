Dragon Age: Dreadwolf PlayStation Store and Xbox Store Pages Now Live - News

The PlayStation Store page and Xbox Store page for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf are now live, which suggests the full reveal for the game will be happening soon.

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare released a teaser trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in December 2023 and at the time said the full reveal for the game will happen in Summer 2024.

There are well over a dozen confirmed showcases to take place over the next week with the two biggest ones being Sumer Game Fest 2024 this Friday, June 7 and Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 9.

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in savage combat and secret magics. Now, the fate of this world teeters on a knife's edge.

Thedas needs a new leader; one they'll never see coming. You’ll forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm. Friendship, drama, and romance will abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the leader and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

