Avalanche Studios Lays Off 9% of Staff, Closes New York and Montreal Studios

posted 14 hours ago

Avalanche Studios has announced it is closing down its New York and Montreal studios and around 50 employees or about nine percent of employees will be laid off.

The company still has studios in Stockholm, Malmö, and Liverpool.

"Today, we regretfully announce the closure of two of those locations: New York and Montreal," reads a statement from the company. "This means we’ll be parting ways with around 50 valued friends and colleagues, which represents roughly nine percent of Avalanchers worldwide.

"This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it’s necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company.

"Our focus is now on supporting all Avalanchers through this challenging time. We’re grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain committed to creating incredible gaming experiences for our players."

Avalanche Studios is best known for developing the Just Cause series and is currently developing Contraband for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

