Avalanche Studios Opens New Studio in Montreal, Canada

Avalanche Studios Group announced it has opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada.

This follows the acquisition of Montreal-based Monster Closet, which was founded in 2021 by a team of veterans with over 100 years of combined experience working on AAA games.

Montreal is the fifth location for Avalanche Studios following Stockholm, New York City, Malmö, and Liverpool. Monster Closet has been integrated into the existing teams.

"2023 marks Avalanche Studios Group’s 20th anniversary, and becoming a part of Montreal’s thriving game development scene is a fantastic way to start our new chapter," said valanche Studios Group CEO Stefanía Halldórsdóttir. "With this addition to our locations, we bring on board some of the brightest talents in the industry, reinforcing our ability to create fantastic games for millions of players around the world."

The former CEO of Monster Closet Graeme Jennings, now leading the new Montreal studio, added, "From the very first moment we met, we knew that Avalanche Studios Group would be a perfect fit for us. We share the same passion for our craft and for creating great games. Not to speak about our common values around people, inclusion, collaboration, and making sure all voices are heard. If you add the fact that Avalanche has been making amazing titles for 20 years – becoming part of such a legacy and contributing to its continuation is a dream come true."

Avalanche Studios is currently developing Contraband for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. The studio previously developed the Just Cause franchise and worked on Rage 2.



