Minecraft Tops 300 Million Units Sold - Sales

Mojang Studios during Minecraft Live over the weekend announced Minecraft has sold over 300 million units worldwide ahead of the game's 15th anniversary in May 2024. This figure is up from 238 million units sold as of April 2021.

"As we approach the 15th anniversary, Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 300 million copies sold, a milestone no one could have dreamed of when we were all placing our first blocks," said the head of Mojang Studios Helen Chiang via Windows Central.

"Our incredible community has built Minecraft into what it is today and what it will become in the future. We can't wait to share new Minecraft content and experiences in the years ahead."

Minecraft was first released publicly in May 2009 with the full release in November 2011. The game has been released on just about every major platform over the last 15 years including PC, iOS, and Android in 2011, the Xbox 360 in 2012, the PlayStation 3 in 2013, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PlayStation Vita in 2014, the Wii U in 2015, the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS in May 2017.

