PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for October 2023 Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog following a leak has revealed some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for October 2023.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, October 17.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for October 2023 are currently available until Monday, October 2 and include The Callisto Protocol for the PS5 and PS4, Farming Simulator 22 for the PS5 and PS4, and Weird West for the PS5 and PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

Gotham Knights | PS5

It’s up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in a dynamic and interactive Gotham City. Patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut | PS4, PS5

The definitive edition of the groundbreaking role-playing game. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders, or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS4, PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of standalone, cinematic branching horror games where the decisions you make in the game determine the story and the outcome you receive. In House of Ashes, a military unit, accompanied by a CIA field operative, is ordered to investigate a suspected underground chemical weapons facility. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the Unit as they strive to navigate a subterranean labyrinth and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?

Alien: Isolation | PS4

Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. Navigate through an increasingly volatile world as you find yourself confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Underpowered and under-prepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive.

Dead Island Definitive Edition | PS4



Caught in the midst of an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, survival is your only priority. Smash heads, crack skulls, and slice ‘em up with visceral astounding melee combat and true story-based four-player co-op in a sprawling open world just waiting for exploration.

Outlast 2 | PS4

Two investigative journalists risk it all to uncover stories no one else will dare touch. Their latest lead follows a trail of clues that begin with the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe. The investigation leads miles into the Arizona desert, to a darkness and corruption so deep that no one could yet shed light upon it. Stay sharp to survive in an intense first-person horror experience.

Elite Dangerous | PS4



Elite Dangerous is a massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open-world adventure to PS4 with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions. Starting with only a small starship and a few credits, players do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth, and power to survive in a futuristic cutthroat galaxy and to stand among the ranks of the iconic Elite.

FAR: Changing Tides | PS4, PS5



An atmospheric vehicle adventure that follows the emotional journey of a boy and his ship as he embarks on a voyage to find a new home. Sail stormy waters, dive unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins in a beautifully realized, flooded world. Experience the thrill of captaining a distinctive seafaring vessel. Together you’ll brave high seas, navigate intense storms, and plumb the perils of a briny deep.

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Become the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.

Eldest Souls | PS4, PS5

In a final act of vengeance, the Old Gods have unleashed a great Desolation upon the world. Mankind is fading, with but a glimmer of hope remaining. Fast-paced and challenging Soulslike combat awaits, where every moment counts. Yet fortune favors the bold, and defeating the Old Gods may grant the player powers beyond mortal comprehension. Each Old God presents a new and unique challenge for the player to overcome, with fitting rewards for those who triumph.

Röki | PS4, PS5

Rediscover magic and chart your adventure through this forgotten northern world of mystery and monsters. Find your courage, discover hidden paths, solve ancient puzzles, and travel deeper through the icy land to learn the truth. We join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family. A journey that takes her deep into a hidden and long-forgotten world of lost folklore filled with strange locations and even stranger creatures. Explore the ancient wilderness, solve its mysteries, save your family in this modern adventure game for all.

*All PlayStation 5 game versions are download only.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Tekken 6 | PS4, PS5

Face off against tough opponents in large, interactive stages. Customize your favorite character, equipping items with direct impacts on gameplay. Practice and patience make perfect as you hone your combos and seek to win the tournament.

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny | PS4, PS5

Wield massive blades, execute high-flying maneuvers, and apply pressure to destroy rivals or knock them out of the ring. Dive into modes include the story-driven Gauntlet, challenging Trials, Training, and more.

Ape Escape Academy | PS4, PS5

Never has monkeying around in class been so rewarding. Complete a variety of fun, colorful minigames like dancing, fighting, building bonfires, and more. Strive to be the best and make it to senior year in Ape Escape Academy.

IQ Final | PS4, PS5

This sequel to I.Q.: Intelligent Qube on the original PlayStation includes brain-busting modes like 100 Attack, I.Q. Final, Survival, and Create. Navigate each stage carefully to avoid being crushed by the rotating blocks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

