Some PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for October 2023 Have Leaked - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for October 2023 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup since 2021.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for October 2023 will include Gotham Knights, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Disco Elysium The Final Cut, Far: Changing Tides, Gungrave GORE, Elite Dangerous, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and Alien Isolation.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for September 2023 includes NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Star Ocean The Divine Force, and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for October 2023 are available until Monday, November 6 and includes The Callisto Protocol for the PS5 and PS4, Farming Simulator 22 for the PS5 and PS4, and Weird West for the PS5 and PS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles