Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch September 2024 With 2 SKUs Starting at $400

There have been several rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 in recent months and it has even been confirmed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives at the company met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the next-generation Switch.

SoldierDelta provided screenshots to Wccftech claiming Nintendo has targeted release of September 24, 2024 for the Switch successor. There is also the possibility of an early November 2024 release for the console. It an internal name of NG, however, a final name isn't known.

The leaker claims Nintendo will release two SKUs of the Nintendo Switch 2 with a digital model priced at $400 and a standard model priced at $449.

This should be treated with a grain of salt until Nintendo reveals details on the successor to the Switch.

