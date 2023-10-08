Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch September 2024 With 2 SKUs Starting at $400 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,374 Views
There have been several rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 in recent months and it has even been confirmed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives at the company met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the next-generation Switch.
SoldierDelta provided screenshots to Wccftech claiming Nintendo has targeted release of September 24, 2024 for the Switch successor. There is also the possibility of an early November 2024 release for the console. It an internal name of NG, however, a final name isn't known.
The leaker claims Nintendo will release two SKUs of the Nintendo Switch 2 with a digital model priced at $400 and a standard model priced at $449.
This should be treated with a grain of salt until Nintendo reveals details on the successor to the Switch.
Nintendo having a digital-only console pretty much signals the death of Physical media for console gaming, I would be surprised if the 10th generation of consoles even has physical media at all.
And it will be the point where I stop collecting console games.
It's been a fun ride through the decades I guess.
I think the issue is the price of the cartridges themselves. If Switch 2 is going to have pretty fast SSD storage, which seems likely based on the reports of very fast loading times on the behind closed doors demo Nintendo did at Gamescom, their only real options will be to offer cartridges that are both large enough to fit current gen ports and fast enough to match the internal storage speed (which would make the carts very pricey, cutting into their profit margin on physical software sales), or stick with still large but slower and cheaper carts, but require the games to be installed from the carts onto the faster internal storage, effectively making the carts glorified ownership keys, similar to how discs are on PS5 and Xbox Series.
Both scenarios have pretty significant negatives, the former would incentivize Nintendo to drive as many gamers as possible to the cheaper digital only model (where their software sales would have higher profit margins), perhaps by producing more digital hardware units than physical units, while the latter would effectively make physical media alot less valuable to own for consumers.
I could see September 2024, but no way on those prices. No way they'd be dumb enough to START at $400 lol. Maybe the more expensive one is $400. If that ends up being true though they are doing that typical Nintendo thing where they follow a huge success with bad choices the next gen. $400+ prices would assure that the successor would be much less popular than Switch. Probably looking at losing >50 million in hardware sales from this gen with those sorts of prices if true, unless they turned out to be very temporary like the 3DS. But I'm not buying that part of the rumor, its rare that Nintnedo makes price mistakes like this, they've only ever done that with 3DS and I don't see them doing it with Switch 2. Ninntendo is all about being affordable, I don't see them giving that up.
Honestly I'm not sure Nintendo has much choice here on pricing. Chipset pricing seems to be more expsnsivs than ever after the Covid caused semiconductor shortages and backlog of semiconductor production caused by those shortages, as well as rampant inflation in most countries caused by Covid lockdown and stimulus measures. On top of that most gamers and 3rd party devs will be expecting a sizeable leap in power over Switch, and those kind of specs in a handheld form factor don't come cheap. Steam Deck for instance, which has roughly 7x the power of Switch in handheld mode and roughly 4x the power of Switch in docked mode I believe, starts at $400 on the base model and goes all the way up to $650 on the high end model with more and faster storage. Steam Deck's more powerful PC handheld rivals like the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo's Legion Go start at $600 and go all the way up to $800+ I believe. If Nintendo's next gen console has better than Steam Deck specs for the same starting price of $400, I don't think many would complain, especially if Nintendo actually offers a few price cuts later in the gen unlike with Switch which they kept at the same price all gen.
Their only other options would have been to sell the hardware at a loss to hit $350 (unlikely as Nintendo has now tasted the sweet life of actually making money on hardware sales with Switch) or going with lower specs (which could cost them alot of 3rd party support if the specs aren't close enough to Xbox Series S, which many devs are already struggling to port to). Personally I think ultimately the right call is to launch with higher specs at $400/450 for the two models and then eventually cut the down to $300/350 later in the gen to help boost late life legs. Though obviously I will hope that Nintendo will decide to eat a hardware loss to sell at a lowe price than that, like Sony and Microsoft did on their current gen consoles.
September 24th is a Tuesday, which doesn’t make sense looking at Nintendo’s pattern of using Friday. That’s just a leaker looking for attention with a fake scoop, moving on.
Great news. The price is reasonable and a digital only device for 400 probably means they leap in power should be good. I'm excited
This could happen, but a digital-only Switch 2 option (and especially a $50 price difference) is wild.
The Game Card slot takes up less space than an optical drive, so the space saved in the design is very minimal. Also, how much can the card slot cost? $5-$10? I guess Nintendo is eager as ever to entice consumers to go all-digital.
New Metroid & Wave Race with the Switch 2 launch please.
I can definitely see Metroid Prime 4 being a Switch 2 launch game like Breath of the Wild was for the Switch.
I think Prime 4 will be a lunch title for new Nintendo console, and it is going to be absolutely glorious. I'm not dying for it, but I would like to see multiplayer on Prime 4.
Metroid Prime is the only reason I returned to Nintendo consoles. I left during the PS1/PS2 as the N64 only had a few games I wanted to play and none that I wanted to but the console for. I bought a GameCube just to play Metroid Prime and never regretted my decision. It was as big of an impact for me as Breath of the Wild.
I’m not sure MP4 will have that impact, but I also know that Nintendo won’t be positioning it to do so. Even if it is a launch title, it would most likely be accompanied by a 3D Mario. I’d gladly pick up both day one.
Metroid as always is a niche game, so its not like it had a BotW impact, but Prime was tremendous. One of the best games of that generation. I played through the remaster this year and it is truly great. It's not going to be a huge title for Nintendo, but for a few million fans it's gonna be one of the most highly anticipated games.