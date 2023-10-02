A New PS5 Bundle With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new PlayStation 5 bundle that will come with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that will launch alongside the game on October 20.

A limited edition PlayStation 5 bundle themed to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has also been available since September 1.

The New PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle will be available starting Oct 20. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/d2DEhinrsG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 2, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for the PlayStation 5 console. Equipped with Miles’ new bioelectric venom power and Peter’s Spider-Arms, the Spider-Men face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.

