Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy's The Division 3

Ubisoft has announced Tom Clancy's The Division 3 is in development and appointed Julian Gerighty as the executive producer for the Tom Clancy's The Division franchise to oversee all games and products.

Gerighty has been working on Star Wars Outlaws as the creative director and will make the move to Tom Clancy's The Division once the game ships. He will also oversee the development of Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence and Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland.

His main focus will be to build a team for Tom Clancy's The Division 3, which will be led by Massive Entertainment. He will also make sure Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 remains supported.

He previously served as the creative director on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

"We may have over 40 million players, but The Division is still in its early years as a franchise," said Gerighty. "There are so many incredible stories to tell, places to explore and people to protect.

"I think that we delivered that with Tom Clancy’s The Division‘s cutting-edge visuals, incredible gameplay, and promise to the player that they can’t get this experience anywhere else, and then again with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. It’s about refinement, it’s about pushing the quality bar consistently forward."

