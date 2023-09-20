PS5 Best-Seller With Nearly 600,000 Units Sold - Europe Hardware Estimates for August 2023 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 597,557 units sold for August 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 13.17 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 239,357 units to bring its lifetime sales to 33.11 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 125,952 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.43 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,171 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.86 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 248,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 5,000 units. PS4 sold 349,963 units for the month of August 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 120,648 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 331,294 (124.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 13,048 units (-9.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 31,473 units (-11.6). The PlayStation 4 is up by 4,881 units (378.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 90,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 12,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 15,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.70 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.31 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.02 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for August 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 597,557 ( 13,174,762 ) Switch - 239,357 ( 33,107,415 ) Xbox Series X|S - 125,952 ( 6,432,194 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,171 ( 45,859,124 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe August 5, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 157,366 Switch - 59,179 Xbox Series X|S - 29,294 PlayStation 4 - 1,491

Europe August 12, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 138,916 Switch - 58,984 Xbox Series X|S - 30,275 PlayStation 4 - 1,756

Europe August 19, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 142,912 Switch - 58,923 Xbox Series X|S - 31,569 PlayStation 4 - 1,513

Europe August 26, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 158,363 Switch - 62,271 Xbox Series X|S - 34,814 PlayStation 4 - 1,411

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

