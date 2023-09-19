Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Mortal Kombat 1 has debuted in fourth place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 38, 2023, which ended September 19, 2023.

Lies of P debuted in sixth place.

Steam Deck is up three spots to retake first place, Baldur's Gate 3 remained in second place, and Starfield dropped from first to third place. Pre-orders for Payday 3 are up from eighth to fifth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped from third to seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Starfield Mortal Kombat 1 - NEW Payday 3 - Pre-orders Lies of P - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty Cyberpunk 2077 It Takes Two

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Starfield

Mortal Kombat 1 - NEW PayDay 3 - Pre-orders Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds Lost Ark Lies of P - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

