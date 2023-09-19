Synduality: Echo of Ada Delayed, Gameplay Trailer Released - News

/ 495 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco have announced the science-fiction third-person shooter, Synduality: Echo of Ada, has been delayed from a 2023 release window to sometime beyond this year.

View a new gameplay teaser trailer below:

"We know many are excited to hear more news about the game, but the team will need a little more time to prepare your CRADLECOFFIN and Magus for the sortie!" reads a tweet from the developers.

"As we continue to work on game development and improvements, we’ll have more updates coming soon.

"Please look out for more info in the future, including opportunities to preview SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada in person."

The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A message from the #SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada team! pic.twitter.com/FX1tT2sehS — SYNDUALITY (@synduality) September 19, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles