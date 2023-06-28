Bobby Kotick Regrets Not Bringing Call of Duty to the Switch - News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick during today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing while on the stand said he regretted not releasing Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch.

"It was a bad decision", said Kotick on not releasing Call of Duty on the Switch and supporting the platform more.

Kotick thought the Switch wouldn't be the success that it was and the hybrid console is "probably the second biggest video game system of all time."

If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved Microsoft will be releasing Call of Duty games on Nintendo's platforms. Microsoft in February signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms.

The FTC argued that Activision wasn't able to make Call of Duty on mobile and says why would Microsoft be able to create a Switch version of Call of Duty.

"Literally from a high level they could evaluate what would be required or they could envision a game that they might make on Switch," replied Kotick.

Activision would consider releasing Call of Duty on the next-generation Nintendo console depending on the specs.

"We would consider it once we had the specs, but we don’t have them at present, "said Kotick. "We missed out on the opportunity for this past generation of Switch, but we’d have to wait until the specifications. We don’t have any present plans to do so."

He added, "I think we would consider it and if it was something where we could make a great game we’d likely consider it."

