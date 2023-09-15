TEVI Launches November 30 for Switch and PC - News

CreSpirit, Neverland Entertainment, and GemaYue announced the Metroidvania, TEVI, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 30. It will also release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2024.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on an epic action-adventure as you slash, dash, and combo your way through a sprawling land scarred by conflict. Explore and discover hidden secrets. Customize your build to triumph in spectacular boss fights and unravel the mysteries of the world in TEVI, a bullet hell metroidvania!

Action-Packed Combo System

The protagonist Tevi is nimble and agile, wielding both her trusty dagger and an oversized wrench for dishing out melee damage in style. Alongside her, companions Celia and Sable manifest as two floating orbitars, ready to unleash a variety of ranged offensive and supportive magic in battle. Adapt your combat style to suit any situation and bring down foes with flashy, dazzling combos!

Thrilling Boss Battles

Every boss fight is a unique challenge requiring different strategies to tackle, all while you dodge their attacks and look for openings to counter-attack.

As bosses change phases, their attack and bullet patterns become increasingly challenging, and they can even unleash devastating ultimates. Continual offense can submit bosses into a vulnerable BREAK state, during which you can deal massive bursts of damage.

Myriad Abilities, Equipment, and Exploration

Scattered across the the expansive world, there are over 300 different items and pieces of equipment waiting to be discovered. These items can enhance your abilities or introduce new ones, allowing you to find more methods of navigating the world and finding secrets. A cornucopia of equippable sigils can be freely configured to create builds tailored to your preferences and playstyle.

A Rich, Expansive Fantasy World

Dive into the vibrant world of Az, in which you will discover various towns, regions, peoples, histories, and civilizations, each with their own tale to tell. Along the way, you’ll meet a large cast of strange and colorful characters. As their tales unfold and intertwine, you’ll be drawn into a tale full of adventure, friendship, mysteries, and danger…

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure, writing your own epic journey alongside Tevi!

Cute Creatures Included

There’s no shortage of adorable flora and fauna, and of course—bunnies!

