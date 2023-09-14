Super Mario RPG Remake Gets New Trailer - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct released a new trailer for the remake of the SNES classic, Super Mario RPG.

The Super NES game is back with updated graphics and new features. Mario and Bowser form an unprecedented alliance to take on a fearsome foe, and joining them are Princess Peach and original characters Mallow and Geno. In battle, time your button presses with Action Commands to increase damage dealt or decrease damage received. Now when you time your attacks perfectly, you can damage all enemies at once. Successful Action Commands will fill the Action Gauge that, when full, will unleash a three-character Triple Move. The Triple Move changes based on your current party, so try out different combos. Just like the original game, you’ll encounter bosses with colorful personalities in your adventure. This time, once you clear the game, you can challenge some of them again – but these powered-up bosses won’t be easy!

Super Mario RPG will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 17.

