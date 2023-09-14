Mario vs. Donkey Kong Remake Announced for Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has announced a remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance title, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on February 16, 2024. Pre-orders open today.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The rivalry that heated up on the Game Boy Advance system reignites on Nintendo Switch. Donkey Kong has stolen the Mini-Mario toys, and Mario is determined to track him down and get them back! Use your brain and brawn to make it through a barrel of increasingly challenging levels – and in this updated version of the game, you can even play with a friend in local co-op. Grab keys and navigate perilous platforms with handstand jumps and backflips and lead the Mini-Mario toys to safety. Then, prepare to face Donkey Kong head on!

