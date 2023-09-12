PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in August, Armored Core VI Debuts in 2nd - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in August 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for the PlayStation 5 are up 42 percent compared to July and up 60 percent year-to-date. The console has benefited from price promotions from Sony and retailers during summer.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in the UK in August with sales down five percent month-on-month, while sales are down 10 percent year-to-date.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in August as sales increased seven percent month-on-month, however, sales are down nearly 23 percent year-to-date.

Overall, over 135,000 consoles were sold in August, which is up 22 percent compared to July and up eight percent year-on-year.

GSD data shows that 1.75 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in August, which is down 2.2 percent year-on-year.

FIFA 23 was the best-selling game in August, according to GSD Data. Sales for the game increased due to the Nintendo Switch version, which was discounted on the eShop.

It should be noted that Larian is one of the publishers missing from GSD data and it is likely Baldur's Gate 3 would have debuted in first place if those sales were included in the charts.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon debuted in second place and it "has significantly outperformed its predecessors."

Red Dead Redemption 2 came in fourth place, while Red Dead Redemption took fifth place. The original game released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 during the month of August.

The new version of Quake 2 entered the charts in 12th place.

There were 565,309 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in August, which is up 3.5 percent compared to July and up one percent year-on-year. The top six best-selling accessories were all for the PS5.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in August 2023 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 FIFA 23 (EA) 2 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (Bandai Namco) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 5 Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 8 F1 23 (EA) 9 Minecraft (Mojang) 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 2022 Edition (Activision Blizzard)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

