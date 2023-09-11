Devil Engine: Complete Edition Delayed to November 9 - News

Beep Japan, Poppy Works, and Protoculture Games announced Devil Engine: Complete Edition has been delayed from October 12 to November 9. The game will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game first released for PC via Steam in February 2019.

Read details on the game below:

Story

A last ditch effort to destroy what was once to be our savior. A final mission to eliminate a disastrous future. A single ship against Earth’s entire military. The Andraste is the only hope to defeat...the Devil Engine.

Gameplay

Devil Engine is a high octane, classic styled side scrolling shoot-em-up heavily influenced by the best in the genre from the 32-bit era, featuring a variety of incredible locations, hand drawn pixel art, and a blood-pumping soundtrack that brings the dark future to life.

Key Features:

Use 3 shot types with unique bombs to destroy everything in your path.

Build a point multiplying combo with careful play and expend it with a bullet absorbing burst.

Compete across 8 game modes for score supremacy.

Leave a wave of carnage across 6 incredibly detailed stages.

Points aren’t just for collecting! Spend your accumulated points to unlock in-game shaders, additional music, stages and playable ships.

Pulse pounding music featuring tracks by famed shmup composer Hyakutarou Tsukumo.

