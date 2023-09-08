By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Ghostrunner Sales Top 2.5 Million Units - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 33 minutes ago / 108 Views

Publisher 505 Games and developers One More Level3D RealmsSlipgate Ironworks, and All in! Games have announced Ghostrunner has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide.

Ghostrunner released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2020, for the Nintendo Switch in November 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in September 2021.

Ghostrunner 2 is set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via SteamEpic Games Store, and GOG on October 26.

