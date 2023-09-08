Ghostrunner Sales Top 2.5 Million Units - Sales

Publisher 505 Games and developers One More Level, 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks, and All in! Games have announced Ghostrunner has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide.

Ghostrunner released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2020, for the Nintendo Switch in November 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in September 2021.

Ghostrunner 2 is set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 26.

The entire #Ghostrunner team is proud to share that Ghostrunner has sold over 2.5 million units since it launched on October 27, 2020!



Thank you for being a part of the Ghostrunner family.



Read all of the details of this incredible announcement here: https://t.co/a7WSc9YTu1 pic.twitter.com/lyaD3OKS0X — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) September 8, 2023

