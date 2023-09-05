Starfield Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 4,871 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Starfield has topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 36, 2023, which ended September 5, 2023. Early Access on the game started on September 1 for those that purchased the Premium Edition.

Sea of Stars debuted in eighth place.

Baldur's Gate 3 remained in second place, while Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon dropped two spots to third place.

Steam Deck remained in fourth place, while Dead by Daylight and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Hogwarts Legacy is in seventh place, Grand Theft Auto V is in ninth place, and Call of Duty rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Starfield - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Steam Deck Dead by Daylight Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Hogwarts Legacy Sea of Stars - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Starfield - NEW Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Baldur's Gate 3 Dota 2 Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Dead by Daylight Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Destiny 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles