Nintendo and Pokemon Go Developer Announce Browser-Based AR Game Pikmin Finder

Nintendo and Pokemon Go developer Niantic have announced a new browser-based augmented reality (AR) game based on Pikmin called Pikmin Finder.

Pikmin Finder can be played via browser on smartphones and tablet on the official website here. If you open the site on a PC it provides a QR code.

The free game is simple with a goal to search for Pikmin and to swipe to pull them out of the ground. Once you find enough of a certain Pikmin type you can use them to search for treasure.

The latest mainline entry in the Pikmin series, Pikmin 4, released on July 21 for the Nintendo Switch.

