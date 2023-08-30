PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription Price Increased - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,653 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced starting September 6 the price for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions will be increased worldwide.
The Price of PlayStation Plus Essential for a one year subscription is increasing by $20 from $59.99 to $79.99, the price of PlayStation Plus Extra will increase by $35 from $99.99 to $134.99, and the price of PlayStation Plus Premium will increase by $40 from $119.99 to $159.99.
Current 12-month subscribers won't see the price increase until the next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6. However, any changes you make on or after September 6 will update the plan to reflect the new prices.
Here is the breakdown of the new prices:
- PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription - 79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen
- PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription - 134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen
- PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription - 159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen
This is a big price increase, though the number of PS Plus subscribers hasn't really grown, so they needed a way to increase the amount of money coming in from the service. Last reported PS Plus figure was 47.4M, which is essentially where it has been for a while. Sony is also no longer reporting PS Plus subscriber numbers.
At least this price increase isn't as bad as Disney+, which went up by $3 per month last year and is going up by another $3 per month.
It's a surprising price increase given they just overhauled pricing quite recently. Microsoft did recently increase Game Pass pricing, but only after many years without a change. It seems strange to introduce a price, and then overhaul it so drastically not long later.
My guess is more people were opting for the annual pricing than they projected, so their revenues were below expectations.
That's a big increase, $20 on base tier, $35 on mid tier, and $40 on high tier. That makes both the base tier and the mid tier more expensive than the equivalent tier on Xbox's Gamepass, only the high tier is cheaper than Gamepass now, but Xbox high tier includes EA Access and the full PC and console gamepass library, arguably a better bonus than the PS+ high tier offering of access to some older PS2, PS3, and PSP games, so it is understandable that it costs $30 a year more than the PS+ high tier imo.
Extra at $135 isn't too bad compared to Gamepass Console at $132 considering Extra gets you online play too, while you need Gamepass Ultimate at $204 for both games and online.
You are not getting any first part, day one (including all Activision/Blizzard games in some time). That's not really comparable (yes you are responding to a GamePass comparison, but your point is just taking the "price" into consideration saying that it is not too bad.), you need to consider what you get for the "same" price.
Well yes, it's not the exact same deal obviously. Extra gets you games and online, GP Console gets you games only, but includes day one releases, both for about the same price. Which you value more is up to you.
According to many here, only the $204/y Gamepass comes with online.
The $132/y one is 100%
offline.
Just to be clear:
All PS+ services have online.
Xbox Gold: $60 have online.
Xbox Gamepass: $132 don't have online ( is a offline service)
Xbox Gamepass: $204 have online.
Wait....
Gamepass comes with online or not?
What's the price for Gamepass + online gaming.
To say it's not comparable due to that is a bit ridiculous. Some prefer to play games when they're new and topical and see a lot of value in that, but many (like myself) would say a game is just as good on day 500 as it is on day 1. If you just want a solid library of games I'd say PS Extra is easily as good an option, depends on which games you're most interested in ofc, but generally they've been adding high profile games by the bucket loads in the last year (except ofc on the month they increase the price lol. Guess they figured people would be mad either way).
I do not think it is ridiculous no. It may differ based on your opinion or preferences but it is not ridiculous. No
The day one thing is certainly about to come into its own with Starfield, and hopefully that trend will continue. Can't say the same over the last few years though. PS+ may not be day one but with Horizon: Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank, etc it already has a set of current gen titles on it comparable to what Xbox 1st party has even released to date. They're both solid services anyway. I don't know why people take offence to comparing them. What else would you compare Gamepass to if not PS+?
Halo, Gears, Forza, Doom, Wolfenstein, I mean... The list is huge (and will get better with Activision/Blizzard like Call of Duty, Diablo, Starcraft, etc...).
The point of Day one are for new games coming out, of course both libraries already have a good chunk of games; but with GamePass you also get every new first part games... Thats huge (including new IPs like Starfield, Fable, Perfect Dark, Indiana Jones game, etc) .
You need to pay $204/y for Gamepass + online gaming!? For real?
Only if you go through the console UI or Xbox website. You can get 3 month Gamepass Ultimate codes from Amazon US right now for $40 each, or $160 for a year.
Imho, Gamepass with no online is kinda meh... Imho, not fair to compare "offline" service with online service.
So It's more like:
Gold vs PS+ essential:
$60 Vs $80.
Gamepass ultimate Vs PS+ extra or Premium:
$204 Vs $135 or160
Gamepass is 11$ a month and 132$ a year. That is essentially same as PS plus extra.
Ultimate is 17$ a month and 204$ a year. That is 44$ higher than PS us Premium.
While true, these prices went up after just 1 year. At least GP kept the same price for 5 years. While a price increase was inevitable for GP, I definitely wasn't expecting for PS+ to go up this high, this soon. Not to mention, cloud saves are tied to PS+ whereas Xbox, cloud saves are free. So you're also paying more for cloud saves, which will sting some. And, no day one first-party games.
Online multiplayer access is not included in Gamepass (11$ a month). So if you want to access multiplayer to the games you own, you need Gamepass ultimate which costs 17$ a month.
Good thing a lot of players prefer to play single player games and GP offers a lot of them if you have no interest in multiplayer. Choice is the biggest key. Something Sony does not provide here. You have to pay for multiplayer whether you like it or not. Both sub services have their ups and downs either way. At least it’s not like Nintendo.
"Both sub services have their ups and downs either way"
That's the point i was trying to make. You were the one that tried to make it seem that PS plus is somehow bad and gamepass is flawless, and i just pointed out one.
I was saying no such thing. I was pointing out that it’s surprising how quickly Sony raised the prices. I personally won’t be surprised if monthly rates will be increasing at some point as well. I’m personally expecting for sub services to eventually crash. You can’t just keep raising prices and expect users to stick around.
If you go through the console UI or Xbox website, yes, but you can always find cheaper than that at retailers. For instance you can get 3 month GPU codes right now for $40 ea on Amazon US, or $160 for a year of GPU, a huge savings over the $204 per year you would pay to setup a recurring subscription through the console UI or Xbox website.
The point is,
Officially Microsoft charges you 204$ a year for gamepass and access to multiplayer through thier own websites and console UI
Lets see so now that the main competitor is starting to show signs of life, adding Starfield, Lies of P and Payday 2 all in the same month to their service...Sony decides its time to increase the price by 33%!
Very weird move. Especially with the reports about subscription fatigue is setting in for the industry.
Wow. I JUST bought a year's worth. Like a week ago. Talk about luck lol
Greedy corporate bastards at PlayStation are making major profits already. Probably want the costs for online gaming as high as possible, before they release their (garbage) live service games. Even if the cosmetics fail in those kind of games, they at least can have higher revenue from PS+. Hopefully they lose around 10 million subscribers though.
Funny fact...
Even If they lose 10M subs, this 33% price is still a great deal for Sony.
Danm, Sony... This shit is becoming too expensive. I Just want to play online!! You forcing me to go PC you @#$#@.
Yes and they are certainly monitoring realtime backlash and will also check if there was any sensible change on the number of subs and most likely this rise will be kept even if much bigger than inflation.
Those are some big increases. A couple of dollars would have been fine, but damn they went overboard I think. $80 for Essential is too much in my opinion.
That is a considerable increase. Not sure how much it will impact the number of subs and profitability.
A $5 to $10 increase for essential is still worth complaining about, but understandable. $20? The others are going up a ton too. If I don't find good sales for Premium, I probably have to downgrade to Extra.
Maybe if enough people complain (but of course not with violent threats or similar awful methods) Sony will back peddle. Xbox Live Gold was going to double in 2021 but Microsoft changed their mind quickly after immense backlash.
To be fair this is actually very clever from Sony as they dropped the ps5 in price which sure will eat into the profit margins but by doing this means everyone who got a ps5 is gonna scrambling to get ps plus before the increase which then counters the less profit on consoles sold during the price reduction phase
So the essential yearly cost went from 50% of compounded monthly cost to 67%
plus extra from 55% to 75%
Premium from 55% to 74%
A steep increase for sure but still a decent discount over paying monthly. Although such an increase at once makes it seem Sony is handling the yearly pricing as if it were a promotional temporary one vs. a standard one and I don't recall Sony ever mentioning it was temporary or promotional. (Since the premium tier is only a little more than a year old, this increase is way above simple inflation, that's why it looks to me like it's been handled as promotional pricing.)
will probably be 25% by black Friday i will probably top it up then... shame is no cheap upgrade tricks like converting xbox gold to ultimate.. ive got ultimate til mid 2026 and cost £100
I can almost understand the price increases for the Extra and Premium tiers; generally speaking, those ones add more games every month, while taking away some others, but the net effect is that they are always growing in titles available. Increasing the Essentials one by $20, while providing the same base online play + 3 free (older) games per month, seems crazy though. Sony, at the very least, should also substantially increase your cloud storage + number of PS5 game saves that can synced to the cloud simultaneously.
It feels like every decision they've made recently is to see how much they can piss people off and get away with it.
Can someone here make a clear comparison between Xbox Online+Gamepass Vs PS+ ??
PS+ Essential $80/yr gets you 3 games/month + online, similar to Xbox Core $60/yr which gives a library of 25 games + online. PS+ Extra $135/yr big games library + online, not quite same as GamePass Console $132 which has big games library + day one releases but no online. PS+ Premium $160/yr adds extra classic games library + streaming, while top tier equivalent GamePass Ultimate $204 adds online play, PC, streaming and EA games
Hey if thats what it takes to sell the PS5 for less then fine by me. I dont use the service anyway...
That's disappointing for sure, had considered getting it eventually but now it's less likely. The discount on 12-months was pretty huge before, but still.
Boo! I'm going to re-up my Essential subscription before the increase.
I have the premium and I just renewed for a year. good timing :D
Good for you. My backlog is too big to be tempted by all the extra games on Extra or Premium.