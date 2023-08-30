PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription Price Increased - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced starting September 6 the price for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions will be increased worldwide.

The Price of PlayStation Plus Essential for a one year subscription is increasing by $20 from $59.99 to $79.99, the price of PlayStation Plus Extra will increase by $35 from $99.99 to $134.99, and the price of PlayStation Plus Premium will increase by $40 from $119.99 to $159.99.

Current 12-month subscribers won't see the price increase until the next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6. However, any changes you make on or after September 6 will update the plan to reflect the new prices.

Here is the breakdown of the new prices:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription - 79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription - 134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription - 159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

