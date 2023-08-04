Guilty Gear: Strive Tops 2.5 million Players - News

posted 58 minutes ago

Developer Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear: Strive has surpassed 2.5 million players worldwide. This is the first game from Arc System Works and the first Guilty Gear to reach this milestone.

Guilty Gear: Strive is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

