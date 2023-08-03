Gothic Classic Headed to Switch on September 28 - News

/ 107 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

THQ Nordic announced the original Gothic game code is being ported to the Nintendo Switch as Gothic Classic. It will launch on September 28.

A physical edition of the game will be available at the THQ Nordic Store and gameware.at.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

For the first time, relive this amazing RPG on a handheld console and enjoy the game that revolutionized roleplaying games on the go! Dive into dark times and adventures with great performance and a well adapted user interface and controls—the classic is back and still a very in-depth RPG with a lively simulation!

War has been waged across the kingdom of Myrtana. Orcish hordes invaded human territory and the king of the land needed a lot of ore to forge enough weapons, should his army stand against this threat. Whoever breaks the law in these darkest of times is sentenced to serve in the giant penal colony of Khorinis, mining the so much needed ore. You are thrown through the barrier into this prison colony. With your back against the wall, you have to survive and form volatile alliances until you can finally escape.

Key Features:

A big RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay.

A large variety of weapons and spells for your character.

A unique character development systems that is tied to teachers that can be found in the world.

A simulated living world where people go to work, sleep, eat, and fight to survive.

Make a choice between three different camps that all have their unique perspectives on the main story.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles