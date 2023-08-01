Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Headed to PS4 and Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 762 Views
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment during EA's earnings breifing announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and development is in the "early stages."
The developer will continue working on "additional performance improvements" for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game and these improvements are a "top priority."
A release date for the PS4 and Xbox One versions were not announced.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 28.
Thanks, Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Waste of resources imo, will take a long time to downgrade it enough to run on last gen, especially since the game somewhat struggles even on current gen. Would rather see them going all-in on Jedi #3 and the Star Wars shooter they announced.
That's a stupid decision. By 2024 the PS4 and especially the Xbox One are pretty much gonna be dead in terms of software sales. I guess if they plan to have a version for the Switch 2 ready as a launch title then it's not completely dumb but I still don't see the point since getting this to run on the PS4 and Xbox One will be even harder than for the Switch 2. Considering this and certain titles like a 2024 Yakuza game still being cross-gen next year some companies are in for a wake-up call that it's time to fully move on now.
It's gotta launch this year for this to make sense, but "early stages" doesn't seem consistent with that.
lmao it will probably be garbage considering how this game runs on current gen hardware.
though if it's not terrible by some miracle ill probably get it on my PS4.