Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Headed to PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 762 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment during EA's earnings breifing announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and development is in the "early stages."

The developer will continue working on "additional performance improvements" for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game and these improvements are a "top priority."

A release date for the PS4 and Xbox One versions were not announced.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 28.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles