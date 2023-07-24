Somerville Appears to be Headed to PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Jumpship appears to be set to release the science-fiction adventure game, Somerville, on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as a Trophy list for the game has been made available on Exophase.

Somerville released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2022.

Jumpship was acquired by Thunderful Games in November 2022. Jumpship keeps creative autonomy under Thunderful Games and will continue to develop "top-class story-driven narrative games."

In the wake of an otherworldly invasion that’s left the world in catastrophe, it’s time for you to explore a rich and atmospheric world, along with the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict, on your way to making your family whole again.

In this original IP, led by director Chris Olsen and built in collaboration with ex-Playdead CEO and co-founder Dino Patti, players can expect to encounter a hand-crafted narrative experience set across a perilous rural landscape.

