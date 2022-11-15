Thunderful Games Acquires Somerville Developer Jumpship - News

/ 91 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Thunderful Games announced it is acquiring Somerville developer Jumpship. This is the 10th studio acquired by Thunderful Games.

Jumpship will keep creative autonomy under Thunderful Games and will continue to develop "top-class story-driven narrative games."

"The level of intrigue that Jumpship has managed to generate for its debut title shows you that this is a team with a deep artistic vision," said Thunderful Games chief gaming officer Agostino Simonetta.

"Adding to our already diverse and accomplished roster of talent under the Thunderful Studios’ umbrella is an important part of our strategy to build strong internal IPs. We look forward to supporting the team at Jumpship to harness their skill for building impactful narrative driven experiences as they continue to create fantastic titles within the Thunderful family."

Jumpship studio director Claire Boissiere added, "Thunderful is pushing the boundaries by forming a family of game studios who will work under an umbrella of services that supports autonomy and creative vision. Our team sets its own course and it’s great to find a partner that not only understands that but can truly support us.

"Thunderful’s established relationships with key platform holders and expertise in putting games into the hands of players gives us an infrastructure where we can focus on what we do best: crafting games that challenge our audience both emotionally and intellectually."

Jumpship co-founder and executive producer Dino Patti said, "I feel really good about the partnership with Thunderful and what it will do for Jumpship. I have known Agostino for a very long time and we have built a strong relationship of trust. We’ve been talking about this possibility for around a year and, over that time, I have only become more convinced that this is a great opportunity for Jumpship and Thunderful alike."

Somerville, the science-fiction adventure game, is available today for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles