Somerville Arrives November 15 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass

Developer Jumpship announced the science-fiction adventure game, Somerville, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on November 15.

In the wake of an otherworldly invasion that’s left the world in catastrophe, it’s time for you to explore a rich and atmospheric world, along with the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict, on your way to making your family whole again.

In this original IP, led by director Chris Olsen and built in collaboration with ex-Playdead CEO and co-founder Dino Patti, players can expect to encounter a hand-crafted narrative experience set across a perilous rural landscape.

