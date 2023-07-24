PlayStation Reveals ChinaJoy 2023 Lineup - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its lineup for ChinaJoy 2023, which is set to run from July 28 to 31 in Shanghai, China at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Check out the complete lineup via Gematsu below:

PlayStation China Hero Project

AWAKEN: Astral Blade (Dark Pigeon Games)

(Dark Pigeon Games) EXILEDGE (Enigmatrix)

(Enigmatrix) EVOTINCTION (Spikewave Games)

(Spikewave Games) Lost Soul Aside (Ultizero Games)

(Ultizero Games) Will-less (Cyaniris Game)

First-Party

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

(Polyphony Digital) Helldivers (Arrowhead Game Studios)

(Arrowhead Game Studios) Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

(Guerrilla Games) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

(Guerrilla Games) Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite / Guerrilla Games)

(Firesprite / Guerrilla Games) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital)

Third-Party

CROSSFIRE: Sierra Squad (Smilegate)

(Smilegate) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) It Takes Two (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) The King of Fighters XV (SNK)

(SNK) My Time at Sandrock (Pathea Games)

(Pathea Games) Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) NBA 2K (2K)

2K (2K) Phantom Blade: Executioners (S-GAME)

(S-GAME) SAND LAND (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Super Buckyball Tournament (Pathea Games)

(Pathea Games) Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) SYNCED (Level Infinite)

(Level Infinite) Tower of Fantasy (Perfect World Games)

