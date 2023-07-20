Resident Evil 4 Remake Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

/ 138 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Capcom has announced the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over five million units worldwide.

"Capcom today announced that the multiplatform title Resident Evil 4 has sold over 5 million units worldwide," reads the announcement from Capcom.

"The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations. Cumulative sales of the games in the series now exceed 142 million units since the first title debuted in 1996. Now, more than 27 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it Capcom’s flagship game series.

"Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original 2005 title. In addition to reworking the story and modernizing the game feel, the 2023 release provides both fans of the series and newcomers alike with a fresh gameplay experience, featuring highly immersive visuals powered by the cutting-edge graphics technology of Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE. Sales of Resident Evil 4 grew following a highly positive reception from customers as well as with the release of The Mercenaries, free additional downloadable content, driving worldwide sales over 5 million units. Further, Capcom looks to continue expanding sales with the upcoming release of Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, free downloadable content compatible with PlayStation VR2.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences."

Resident Evil 4 released or the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles