Sega President: Sega Saturn Mini Would be Difficult - News

/ 677 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sega President and COO Yukio Sugino in an interview with Famitsu (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) said it would be difficult to create a Sega Saturn Mini.

"The Sega Saturn is surprisingly high performance, so the difficulty of miniaturization is also high," said Sugino. "I don’t think it’s a case of saying 'let's make another one because it sells well,' it looks like it's going to be a little longer.

"I'd like to think about it when we're in a situation where we can openly develop it together with people who have always loved the Sega Saturn and Dreamcast."

The Sega Saturn released in the same generation as the PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64. Sony has released a mini console of the PlayStation 1, however, Nintendo has yet to release a mini console of the Nintendo 64.

Sega Saturn released in Japan in November 1994, in North America in May 1995, and in Europe in July 1995.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles