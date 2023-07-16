Sony and Microsoft Sign 10-Year Deal to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced Sony has signed a 10-year legally binding agreement with Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation once Microsoft closes its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard," said Spencer. "We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games."

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith added, "From Day One of this acquisition, we’ve been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers. Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before."

Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, confirmed to The Verge the deal is a 10-year commitment for Call of Duty only. This is contrast to the original deal Microsoft offered Sony in January 2023, which was to keep "all existing Activision console titles on Sony, including future versions in the Call of Duty franchise or any other current Activision franchise on Sony through December 31st, 2027."

Nintendo signed a similar deal in February that would bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms for 10 years once Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition closes. The last Call of Duty game released on a Nintendo platform was 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii U.

Microsoft has also signed 10 year deals with cloud streaming services Boosteroid, Ubitus, EE, and Nware. The deals are to release Xbox games on PC to the platforms.

