Sony and Microsoft Sign 10-Year Deal to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 3,125 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced Sony has signed a 10-year legally binding agreement with Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation once Microsoft closes its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
"We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard," said Spencer. "We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games."
Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith added, "From Day One of this acquisition, we’ve been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers. Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before."
Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, confirmed to The Verge the deal is a 10-year commitment for Call of Duty only. This is contrast to the original deal Microsoft offered Sony in January 2023, which was to keep "all existing Activision console titles on Sony, including future versions in the Call of Duty franchise or any other current Activision franchise on Sony through December 31st, 2027."
Nintendo signed a similar deal in February that would bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms for 10 years once Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition closes. The last Call of Duty game released on a Nintendo platform was 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii U.
Microsoft has also signed 10 year deals with cloud streaming services Boosteroid, Ubitus, EE, and Nware. The deals are to release Xbox games on PC to the platforms.
Congratulations Microsoft on becoming Sony's biggest 3rd party.
Yeah, between Call of Duty (#1) and Minecraft (#3), that could well be true!
And this came when MS was under no obligation whatsoever to do so regarding regulatory challenges.
This really put to rest:
The exclusivity concern
Arguments that MS made all those agreements only to salvage the deals from the regulatory challenges
Arguments that MS would suddenly renegotiate those contracts after approval.
Arguments that MS is trying to establish a monopoly
and prove that MS absolutely never had the intention of making CoD exclusive.
It will, no doubt. And this can be a stepping stone towards a future where consoles represent only their manufacturer's visions of the place to game on the couch. Meaning no exclusives period or very few.
I'm not delusional into thinking there's a high probability for that, but I think this is the only way for the market to regain great momentum in expansion and that literally everyone would win. It would also create more space for players who also want to bring consoles without having to finance theirs on 1st party studios/Ips and directly having to compete with an actor that is already far far ahead. Cause, you know, if there's is an actual thing that causes an SLC in the market, it is the practice of exclusivity, because of it, the market is pretty much reduced to 3 actors with an extremely high bar to overcome for any wanna-be 4th actor.
Something akin to the context change that happen in the movie industry from before to after United States v. Paramount. but without an actual court case just actors agreeing to share Ips and release them on each other devices.
EDIT: precised my thoughts
Sony saw the writing was on the wall, this acquisition is closing in spite of their best efforts to block it.
Yeah, it reads like they were refusing the contract previously in order to provide ammo to the trade bodies. Now the deal’s closure seems imminent they’ve signed rather than risk losing CoD.
Closure of this deal is imminent. At this point, I'm going to stick with my prediction of it going down by Tuesday. But, even if I'm wrong about that, it's not going to take more than 2 weeks from this point.
It is now clear that Sony understands the deal will close. The Nasdaq stock market understands it will close. The FTC understands it will close. And the CMA is not going to want to be made to look weak by having Microsoft give them the finger and close anyway. So, they're going to settle really quick to make sure that doesn't happen.
Seems like a sign that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is about to close.
For sure, that completely undermines most of the FTC's argument. So what would they even cite if they continue with their attempt to challenge it in court in August?
Good for them, what about the rest of Activision and Blizzards games?
Only time will tell, but Jim Ryan only ever cared about CoD, so that was the deal he signed. If it turns out just to be CoD, then that’s on Jim.
He initially tried to secure all ABK IPs and Bethesda IPs all on PS+ day one for free, which was just idiotic, then he prioritized CoD with the whole “CoD helps fund all our first party games”
Totaly.
In emails, Jim Ryan asked that MS commit to all ABK Ips current and future and that they also commit the same with Bethesda titles.
Of course, this was bad faith negotiation only engineered to receive a refusal from MS.
I'll say out of all the other IPs, Diablo, Overwatch, and Guitar Hero will stay multiplate 99% sure, contracts or not, Crash & Spyro are also very likely (like 85% sure of it), all the others should be made exclusive/handled in a case by case basis like current Bethesda Ips.
Why would Sony want all ABK and Bethesda games on PS+ day one? You know how much money they'd lose from that? Sony don't want that, they want the games that brings them income to remain on their economic system and not have one of their main rival controlling everything, including the revenue.
I don’t think you understand. Jim wanted ABK and Bethesda titles on ps+ day one for free, which would allow substantial increase in subs further increasing Sony revenue, and which also means these titles would be available for traditional purchase. Which would be a 30% cut from every sale. That’s a shit ton of revenue all for the price of what that Sony would contribute?
Sony would’ve had to pay billions to get CoD or even ESVI on ps+ day one and getting it for free would’ve just been a ripoff. Sony would’ve benefited a record breaking amount for an infinite amount of time.
Free for who? Sony or us?
Because if it's Sony then that's unfeasible due to the fact no day one 3rd party game on any service is free. It costs the provider money because it costs the publisher revenue. Sony wouldn't be stupid enough to ask that because that's never going to happen.
There was a story saying that saying MS offered Sony to put CoD on PS+ and Sony said "no" because "has alleged the offer could be reliant on unsustainable licensing costs" and so they'd have to raise costs. Well of course, if Sony had to pay MS to have the game on the service day 1 it would miss out on all the money from the 30% you mentioned. Presumably that was part of the contract Sony didn't want, not signing means they lose CoD so only option was to try and stop the acquisition entirely.
Infinite amount of time aka 10 years.
Exactly. Jim Ryan was demanding all ABK and Bethesda IPs be put on ps+ day one at no expense from Sony.
Btw, it was just confirmed that the deal only covers 10 year and only for CoD. The original contract offered that Ryan declined was for all ABK games. Soooooo yeah, Jim Ryan royally screwed up.
That is an interesting wrinkle, if true!
Though I wasn't clear whether the previous contract was for all existing ABK IP, or just all ABK IP that had previously appeared on PS. Either way, not signing that and instead signing a deal for just Call of Duty is a huge step down, and if I were a Sony shareholder I'd be pissed.
In an email exchange between Jim Ryan and Phil Spencer, Jim Ryan did indeed appear to want to get their titles for free for PS+. Sony would pay nothing, but they'd get the subs. Yes they'd lose their 20-30% commission, but they'd get 100% of the additional PS+ sub revenue it would drive.
Where is this email exchange published? As first I've heard of it.
This said, Ryan can't win really. MS buy Activision no deal signed, no CoD (although unlikely due to lost revenue from MS and the board won't stand for that), they didn't sign the original offers deal as it seemingly had a fee for that day 1 thing, which again isn't in Sony's interest so they reject and try and get the buy out stopped to carry on status quo (a very natural thing to do).
Only way it seems like they were happy to add the games to PS+ day 1 is if they didn't have to pay the fee (which makes sense as lost revenue from hard sales vs paying MS off, neither is a good deal).
Now, it's going through so do a deal to make sure they get sales revenue for the next decade at least, which to them as close to status quo as they can get.
It was talked about during the FTC case.
Confidential info like that will always only be part of court proceedings.
If I were Microsoft, I'd make the others multi-plat, but not necessarily on every system. For example, a Tony Hawk game would for sure appear on PS, and a Spyro game would for sure appear on Switch, but maybe not on the other. I'd do everything on a case-by-case basis, as they do with Bethesda (Psychonauts stayed on PS, but Starfield did not, that kind of thing).
Though if I were Microsoft, I'd just make Bethesda games timed exclusives. Bring them to PS 18 months later, like Sony does with bringing their titles to PC 18 months later. That way every Microsoft game is multi-platform, but if you want it Day 1 you do it on Xbox or PC.
Xbox has no obligation to release anything besides CoD on Playstation. Phil said they would make some of their games exclusive so it's safe to say titles like; Crash, Tony Hawk, Spyro and any new IP's will be exclusive. They might keep Overwatch and Diablo multiplatform but who knows.
Though everything gets released Day 1 on Steam, which is a competitor to PC Game Pass and PC games on the Microsoft Store, so truly Microsoft has zero platform exclusives. Which is fine by me.
Can only presume that MS will do what they did with Bethesda - games already announced will not be pulled from platforms they were announced for and updates for older games will come to all platforms they were released on.
However, CoD aside, new releases will likely be Xbox console exlcusives.
These deals with Nintendo and Sony are only about COD (and these regulators were only concerned about COD). Cloud services will get Xbox and Activision games (Bethesda also I assume). So, other franchises owned by Activision are up in the air on multiplatform releases. Legacy games being rereleased will be multiplatform (as they've stated before), but new games are most likely a case by case basis. So a new Spyro/Crash game could actually end up skipping Nintendo and Playstation.
Why would they sign this for all Activision/Blizzard games lol.
You understand they are spending 70B for those right? It will be like Bethesda, case by case basis.
An no, case by case basis does not mean to please Play Station gamers, but to see if it makes sense financially and if going exclusives is good or not (to counter Sony money hating everything).
I mean just by having it on Xbox makes it available on more device even if they remove it from the Sony console so.
So what if they spend 70B for all this?
It’s not like they won’t make more money if they put it on more systems.
Making them all exclusive when you are trailing at the distant third place greatly limits the return on that investment.
They probably didnt need to do it, but bad guy Microsoft at it again.
It only made financial sense to do so for MS anyway according to Phil. Besides down the line this might help them get another publisher, like Sega, Kadokawa or Square.
Wouldn't deny the document showed in court saying they decided to make all exclusive new or old ip going forward, which of course deny the narrative of case by case that some have carried on VGC for so long.
This is more symbolic than anything else at this point, but this is the most significant defeat the PlayStation brand has suffered since the launch of the PS3 and puts the brand in a precarious spot over the medium to long term.
The types of cinematic games Sony has staked its entire reputation on are simply not possible without the money COD gives them, and it is now controlled by their most direct competitor.
Yeah, but they still get just as much money from Call of Duty sales on their platform. In the near term, this should mean nothing to Sony.
To the degree that people start subscribing to Game Pass to get their COD fix, it is a threat to Sony's business model. And it should be, in the same way piracy and Spotify hurt record sales, and the same way Netflix hurt Blockbuster. Once someone invents a better mousetrap. we should embrace that rather than put regulatory roadblocks in front of it. Subscription services are better than buying games onesy-twosy, for most gamers, IMO.
How so these cinematic games cost less than half a billion to make and market and tend to sell over 10 million units. They are plenty profitable. Especially when GOW and Spiderman will sell over 20 Million units.
Last thing they needed to not even have to care about the FTC anymore...
Appeal is going to be denied (even without this) and now the this is going to just completely shut down their case in August as their main point is COD (for some weird reason lol).
Why didn’t Jim Lying Ryan make this announcement about CoD ? Oh that’s right, because he just got humiliated & exposed as a lying turd of the worst order.
The way he disgraced himself, Sony doesn’t deserved CoD at all, but MS care more about $ then who currently sits at the head of Sony.
I'd be lying if I told this whole saga did not make me see Sony in a bad light. But at the end of the day, it is not what defined them in the gaming space.
I still love their content, just wish they'd show more openness to PC as I don't want to invest in a 4th medium to play games this gen.
RIP Overwatch, Diablo
Why those games sell better on pc anyways and Diablo V isn't releasing anytime soon.
Xbox won't remove a game that is already on Playstation, so Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are both safe. Considering there was a 6 year gap between Overwatch 1 and 2, and an 11 year gap between Diablo 3 and 4, it's a pretty safe bet that both games will last through the remainder of this generation on PS5. Their inevitable sequels next generation could go either way, Xbox could choose to make Overwatch 3 and Diablo 5 Xbox/PC/Cloud exclusive, or they could choose to release them on PS6 and possibly Switch 2 as well. There is no guarantee that Xbox will choose exclusivity for them, just like there is no guarantee that Xbox will choose full multiplat for them, it's just a wait and see thing.
Either way, neither series is going to die, so it seems a bit strange to say "RIP Overwatch, Diablo", instead of "RIP Overwatch, Diablo on Playstation". Both series have the majority of their playerbase on PC, as well as a pretty sizeable playerbase on Xbox, so neither series is going to die if Xbox does choose to not release Overwatch 3 and Diablo 5 on PS6/Switch 2, they would be more than profitable without a PS6/Switch 2 release while also driving some hardware sales toward the next-gen Xbox, if Xbox does choose to go the exclusive route on them.
True, I feel the same, and I'm pretty sure Diablo and overwatch will stay multiplate.
Same for Guitar Hero if it's get a revival, it will need explosive adoption and so will require a strategy with the most accessibility.
Spyro and Crash will probably also, but only due to the historic of those franchises and not really there strength.
Why RIP? Even if Microsoft make them exclusive (Also you forgot Starcraft 3 that is rumored); it will be available on more device than if they would not have bought them, so what your point? No being on Play Station (in case they make them exclusive) is only removing from people who cannot play it anywhere else... Which is WAY less than the Play Station user base...
To be fair, Blizzard are doing their best to RIP those series on their own, well Overwatch for sure, we've yet to see the lasting effects Diablo 4 has with current Blizzard mentality.
Diablo 4 is amazing :) I just love it haha, lost interest in Overwatch a long time ago so I def. cannot judge that :D
OW2 is certainly not worth anyone's time, in my opinion now, especially not since PvE was cancelled but sadly Blizzard saw that great service money and had to do it.