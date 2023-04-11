Microsoft Signs 10-Year Cloud Gaming Deal With UK-Based EE - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced Microsoft has signed a 10-year deal with UK mobile network and internet service provider EE.

The deal will bring Xbox games on PC and Activision Blizzard games (once the deal closes) on PC to EE customers.

Xbox already has a partnership with EE where players can add Xbox Game Pass to their mobile tariffs for a reduced cost with EE Smart Benefits.

"Microsoft and EE are expanding our partnership with a 10-year commitment in cloud gaming to bring PC games built by Activision Blizzard, following the acquisition, and Xbox to EE customers," said Spencer. "We are committed to bring more games to more people, however they choose to play."

Microsoft has recently signed multiple 10-year deals to bring Xbox games on PC to three cloud streaming services - Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and Ubitus. Microsoft has also signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty on Nintendo consoles on day one with full content parity.

