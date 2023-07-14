Starfield and Indiana Jones Were Both Forecasted to Have Sold Over 10 Million Units on PS5 - Sales

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games announced in 2021 a new Indiana Jones game with an original story was in development.

It was discovered last month the game was set to release on multiple consoles, however, following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media, the deal with Disney was amended. The AAA game is now an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart during his Testimony in the recent Microsoft vs FTC hearing revealed Starfield and Indiana Jones had each forecasted to sell over 10 million units on the PlayStation 5 before the were made an Xbox console exclusive.

Microsoft believes the lost revenue of the games skipping the PlayStation 5 could be offset by the increase in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers and the increased in sales of Xbox consoles.

Had missed this from Xbox CFO Tim Stuart's testimony, but FTC says Microsoft had forecasted 10 million sales on PlayStation for "both Starfield and Indiana Jones" before taking them exclusive, deciding it could recoup through Game Pass and extra Xbox sales pic.twitter.com/5KdpDzKDZD — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 13, 2023

