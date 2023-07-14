Starfield and Indiana Jones Were Both Forecasted to Have Sold Over 10 Million Units on PS5 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 34 minutes ago / 247 Views
Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games announced in 2021 a new Indiana Jones game with an original story was in development.
It was discovered last month the game was set to release on multiple consoles, however, following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media, the deal with Disney was amended. The AAA game is now an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox CFO Tim Stuart during his Testimony in the recent Microsoft vs FTC hearing revealed Starfield and Indiana Jones had each forecasted to sell over 10 million units on the PlayStation 5 before the were made an Xbox console exclusive.
Microsoft believes the lost revenue of the games skipping the PlayStation 5 could be offset by the increase in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers and the increased in sales of Xbox consoles.
Had missed this from Xbox CFO Tim Stuart's testimony, but FTC says Microsoft had forecasted 10 million sales on PlayStation for "both Starfield and Indiana Jones" before taking them exclusive, deciding it could recoup through Game Pass and extra Xbox sales pic.twitter.com/5KdpDzKDZD— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 13, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Starfield I 100% can see would've been the case. Mainline Bethesda games are always industry shaking events when they launch. But how good is Indiana Jones game looking?!? I mean, legendary character sure, but I wouldn't say he's anywhere near the fame he once was arguably decades ago. He isn't Spider-Man that's for sure.
Yeah I agree with you. Look at how poorly the new Indy movie has done in theaters. Though, it could be the quality of the movie itself not being up to par with the original trilogy.
Even the Indy movie before that from 2008 was terrible lol. The most "recent" Indiana Jones anything I can remember being really good aside from the original trilogy were the point-and-click LucasArts adventure games lol. I never played the Indiana Jones Lego games, so those could've been fun.
I'm really looking forward to what MachineGames makes with the IP. The rumor of third-person with first-person combat has me excited! They're already very familiar with games that tackle Nazi's xD
I'm sure the Lego Indy games are good enough for what they are. But so far there haven't been any AAA Indy games. MachineGames has done great work with Wolfenstein. But an Indy game will be fairly different gameplay wise.
Starfield 100% it would have gone over 10 million, Indiana jones, not even close on all systems combined
That was exactly my thought. Like, what were they using to forecast that????
So willing to sacrifice about $500 million in revenue for each game in order to boost their own platforms. Yet they have no financial incentive to withhold COD? Right....
Call of Duty is a live service game that sells tens of million of copies EVERY year for each new entry. How Microsoft has treated Minecraft is a better look at what they will do with Call of Duty. Especially since they have a deal with Nintendo to bring the franchise to Nintendo platforms for the next 10 years.
This compares to Starfield and Indiana Jones, which are single player games that won't see any sequels for either of them for many, many years. Plus Starfield and Indiana Jones will be available on PC on day one on multiple storefronts.