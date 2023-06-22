Bethesda's Indiana Jones Game is Exclusive to Xbox and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 836 Views
Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games announced in 2021 a new Indiana Jones game with an original story was in development. Not much has been heard about the game since the announcement.
The hearing between the US FTC and Microsoft, which started today, revealed Disney had a deal for the Indiana Jones game with Bethesda that it would release on multiple consoles.
Following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media, the deal with Disney was amended and the AAA game would be an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass, according to Bethesda's Pete Hines.
Hines said that titles that release only on Xbox and PC from Bethesda benefit from having to focus on fewer platforms.
"You go to fewer platforms, your development gets more streamlined," he said. "It just needs to run as well as possible on one box, on PC. You know, a narrow focus always helps."
He added, "We would not be putting [Starfield] out in nine weeks if we were supporting an entire additional platform, in my opinion."
Indiana Jones developer MachineGames is best known for developing Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus. Todd Howard is the executive producer on the game.
Sony also has exclusivity deals with Disney as Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Wolverine, and the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake are all PlayStation exclusives.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Makes sense, no one should be surprised. Although the fake "surprised outrage" will be abundant I'm sure.
Honestly didn't expect that, I assume that amendment would of cost MS some $$$ since it would have cut the likely revenue for the game by 60+ % and wasn't what Disney originally signed up for in the initial contract.
As expected of the case by case kkkk
I mean your hit-and-run comments about the exclusivity topics are kinda out of place to be honest.
Microsoft is at least having a "case by case" and we can see several Xbox games on other platforms, while Sony has "only one case"... Which is nothing on any other platform... Or some PC port at some point 2 or 3 years and it is a minority by far.
You can make fun of the case-by-case basis, but in the end, it is still better than not even considering it at all (Sony).
No, it's definitely not out of place. He's pointing out that as more Bethesda games are revealed as exclusives, the initial PR line is exposed as nonsense. That could change if it turns out other games are multiplatform, we'll have to wait and see.
The point is that making fun of Microsoft "case by case" basis when Sony is simply not even considering is. Is just moot...
Also, the case by case basis does not mean that a certain % of games "should" not be exclusives. It means exactly that: "case by case" basis... Fallout 76/ESO and new expansions are, for instance, not exclusive.
If the most popular AAA from Bethesda becomes exclusive; that's does not change anything to what they said... And at some point even if ALL games become exclusives... They still followed up on their words.
Case by case does not mean: "they should announce a certain number of game non exclusives"... It is actually still true even if at the end, everything end up being exclusives... Case by case mean they will see... Not "yes we will have some games not exclusives". That's by no mean a commitment to that...
Considering what? Their games release on their console, just like Nintendo release their games on their console and Xbox have done in the past. You going to moan about Mario RPG being exclusive to Switch now?
Sony haven't ever bought an entire publisher which was multi-platform before where this is a problem.
Buying a studio and paying for complete exclusivity is no different. In fact; Sony got way more third-party content locked to their platform than any other; no matter "how" they achieve it. You can pretend that just because they do not buy them; it is different and pink and nice etc. But it is not. I mean you can argue if you want, will just ignore it anyway, this has been beaten to death already by both sides. You have an opinion about it (like many people), and I have a different one (like many people); this will not change.
Oh and for the question "Considering" what? That's the point of this comment lol.
Microsoft IS actually having a lot of first-party games available on other platforms (without being forced like MLB); so in the end, you can say whatever you want about this case by case. Microsoft is def. the best out of the 3 (and by far) regarding having some of their stuff available everywhere else (and even more when we talk about PC).
I'm not bitching Sony for that or Nintendo for instance; they are doing the right thing for their brand. But bitching Microsoft about the "case by case" basis is kinda petty when at least they are actually doing that with some of their content to the contrary of their competitors...
I'm not saying about about case by case, couldn't give a crap about that or this game. I do however find it odd you saying saying "considering" when it involves their own games when both MS and Nintendo have done the same and Nintendo are still doing the same and rightly so, it's their games. Stop acting like this is a Sony only thing.
And the next move from Microsoft will be making MSFT owned games on Xbox exclusive to gamepass. Youll end up forced to subscribe to play anything owned (by then it’ll be quite lot) by MSFT
You do know that if you're a GP subscriber, you get a 10-15% discount to purchase Xbox exclusive games lol. They're literally working on giving you the ability to stream games you OWN on Xbox lol. Not to mention, they wouldn't be selling all their games on Steam if that were a potential possibility.
Disney not wanting more munney is news for sure
We already knew that was the case with Spider-Man, Star Wars: KOTOR remake, and Wolverine.
How do you know this doesn't get them more money? Contracts can be structured all kinds of ways.
For all we know, Xbox may have chosen to compensate Disney for any lost Playstation sales in order to make the game exclusive, just like Sony might have done in order to get Wolverine and KOTOR 2 remake as Playstation exclusives. Without seeing the contracts ourselves, there is just no way to know.
Supposedly Disney have been shopping around for devs to make their IP, not the other way around.
Where is your source? (I assume you have a copy of that contract and know how much money Disney is going to make because of this deal and therefor can compare it with the money they would make without the deal?).
Can you please share it? Thanks.
Microsoft is getting hammered , their lies caught in 4K this shit is hilarious.
I would say prove it with evidence but everyone knows you wouldn't be able to.