Bethesda's Indiana Jones Game is Exclusive to Xbox and PC - News

/ 836 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games announced in 2021 a new Indiana Jones game with an original story was in development. Not much has been heard about the game since the announcement.

The hearing between the US FTC and Microsoft, which started today, revealed Disney had a deal for the Indiana Jones game with Bethesda that it would release on multiple consoles.

Following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media, the deal with Disney was amended and the AAA game would be an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass, according to Bethesda's Pete Hines.

Hines said that titles that release only on Xbox and PC from Bethesda benefit from having to focus on fewer platforms.

"You go to fewer platforms, your development gets more streamlined," he said. "It just needs to run as well as possible on one box, on PC. You know, a narrow focus always helps."

He added, "We would not be putting [Starfield] out in nine weeks if we were supporting an entire additional platform, in my opinion."

Indiana Jones developer MachineGames is best known for developing Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus. Todd Howard is the executive producer on the game.

Sony also has exclusivity deals with Disney as Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Wolverine, and the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake are all PlayStation exclusives.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles